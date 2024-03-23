Iftar Timings Mar 23 - Ramazan 12
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Moscow

Pakistan

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday in which many innocent persons were killed and injured.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement has condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, describing it as "horrendous", and expressed solidarity with the people of Russia.

“We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation,” the spokesperson said.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also condemned terrorist attack in Moscow in which many innocent persons were killed and injured.

In a message on social media platform X, Ishaq Dar wrote: I strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Moscow and pray for the victims and their families. At this hour of national tragedy, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation.
 

 

