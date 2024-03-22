FM Dar discusses bilateral ties, regional security with UK ministers

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad, and Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell, at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London on Friday morning.

Discussions during the meetings encompassed various aspects, including Pakistan-UK relations, regional and global security, Pakistan's role at the UN and other multilateral forums, as well as Pakistan's economic and development vision.

Lord Ahmad, during his meeting with Dar, congratulated him on assuming the position of foreign minister and expressed the desire to work closely with the new government in the future.

Both parties emphasised the strong bonds of friendship and amity between Pakistan and the UK.

They also explored avenues for further deepening relations, including leveraging the untapped potential of the British Pakistani diaspora to expand trade and investment opportunities.

In response to Foreign Minister Dar's request for the early resumption of PIA flights to the UK, the UK side assured that it was working closely with Pakistan at the technical level to support the resumption of flights as soon as possible.

Dar assured the UK that all technical hurdles on Pakistan's side would be swiftly addressed to enable PIA to resume flights to the UK.

Regarding Afghanistan, the UK state minister thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan's continued support in the resettlement of Afghan nationals, while Dar provided an update on the current situation.

Dar also extended wishes for the complete health and recovery of His Majesty, King Charles III, as well as the Princess of Wales.

Dar warmly invited Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Minister Lord Ahmad, and Minister Mitchell to visit Pakistan, an invitation that was graciously received.