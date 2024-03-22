Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others.

The government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured.

Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts.

A suicide bombing in front of a bank in Afghanistan's Kandahar city killed at least three people and injured 12 others on Thursday, local police said.

Later on Thursday Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channel.

The blast killed civilians who had gathered in front of the bank to withdraw cash, the Kandahar police department said in a statement.