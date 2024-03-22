Iftar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
SIC's Bhachar appointed PA opposition leader, Qureshi deputy opposition leader

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar of the PTI-SIC has been appointed the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, PA Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has appointed Bhachar as the opposition leader and Pir Moeenuddin Qureshi as the deputy opposition leader.

Notifications for the formal appointments of Bhachar and Qureshi have been issued.

