SIC's Bhachar appointed PA opposition leader, Qureshi deputy opposition leader

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 19:06:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar of the PTI-SIC has been appointed the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, PA Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has appointed Bhachar as the opposition leader and Pir Moeenuddin Qureshi as the deputy opposition leader.

Notifications for the formal appointments of Bhachar and Qureshi have been issued.