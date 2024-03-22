IHC suspends sentences of Islamabad DC, others in contempt case

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 17:21:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has suspended the sentences of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz, SSP Operations Jamil Zafar and SHO Nasir Manzoor until May 7 on a contempt of court plea filed against the arrests of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order).

In their written order, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gulhasan Aurangzeb have instructed that the appeal be scheduled for a hearing on May 7.

On March 1, the IHC had sentenced the deputy commissioner to six months in jail, SSP Operations to four months and the station house officer to one month.

In February, the IHC had issued arrest warrants for the Islamabad deputy commissioner and directed for him to be brought before the court.