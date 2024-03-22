Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in DI Khan suicide attack

ISPR says security forces determined to wipe out scourge of terrorism

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on the convoy of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a convoy of security forces in DI Khan, resulting in martyrdom of two security personnel.

38-year-old Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel and 34-year-old Sepoy Tahir Naveed, martyred in the suicide attack, hail from district Kohat.

The ISPR said those responsible for this cowardly attack would be brought to justice and the security forces were determined to wipe out the scourge of terrorism.

The ISPR said such sacrifices of brave soldiers would further strengthen their resolve.

It may be recalled that a few days ago in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan terrorists attacked the checkpost of security forces in which eight soldiers including two officers of the Pakistan Army were martyred.

On March 9, military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said ten terrorists were killed by security forces in separate operations in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Four terrorists were "sent to hell" yesterday night during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), according to the ISPR .

Also, four more terrorists were "successfully neutralised" by the security forces during the subsequent sanitisation operation, the statement stated. The agency reported that it had detected five terrorists attempting to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan during a separate operation that took place in the district.

“After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists — Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz — were also sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured,” it added. The press release said that Pakistan has consistently asked the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.