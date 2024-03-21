Iftar Timings Mar 21 - Ramazan 10
Lahore
LHR
06:16 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:45 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:22 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:29 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:46 PM
Ramadan Pedia
COAS Asim Munir meets PM Shehbaz, briefs on Saudi visit

Pakistan

The premier expressed his satisfaction on Pak-Saudi relations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir on Thursday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

According to sources, the meeting took place before the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) apex committee meeting. The army chief took the prime minister into confidence about his visit to Saudi Arabia. 

The premier expressed his satisfaction on Pak-Saudi relations. 

It may be noted that Gen Asim attended a meeting of the apex committee of the SIFC.

 

 

Pakistan



