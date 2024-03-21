COAS Asim Munir meets PM Shehbaz, briefs on Saudi visit

Updated On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 15:33:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir on Thursday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to sources, the meeting took place before the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) apex committee meeting. The army chief took the prime minister into confidence about his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The premier expressed his satisfaction on Pak-Saudi relations.

It may be noted that Gen Asim attended a meeting of the apex committee of the SIFC.