3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of District Zohb

Wed, 20 Mar 2024 03:20:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted District Zohb and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The tremors were felt in various parts of the District and adjoining areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the Zohb due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 113 kilometres southeast of District Zohb at the depth of 75 kilometres.

