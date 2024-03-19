Punjab cabinet approves air ambulance project

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab cabinet approves air ambulance project

Punjab cabinet approves air ambulance project

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 23:41:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab cabinet Tuesday approved the air ambulance project, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical services.

Under this initiative, there is a plan to initially get two aircraft on the lease. These air ambulances will be equipped to transport doctors, paramedics, and essential medical equipment, along with life-saving medicines.

The air machines are designed to operate from short runways. They will also have the capability to land and take off from National Highways and Motorways.

Under this initiative, patients could be shifted from any location to the nearest hospital and then to larger government medical facilities.

In any emergency, any major nearby highway can serve as a landing site for the air ambulance.