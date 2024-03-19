Lahore to have first IT city of Pakistan, announces CM Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore to have first IT city of Pakistan, announces CM Maryam Nawaz

CM also approved the project of giving 20 thousand electric bikes to students

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 16:08:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that the government is establishing first IT city of the country in Lahore.

She expressed these views while chairing third cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary and IGP.

The chief minister also approved annual and supplementary budget grants for the year 2023-24 of the province.

She further instructed to handover Lahore Knowledge Park to Punjab Central Business District Authority.

Also Read: Maryam Nawaz - the rise of an 'iron lady'

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the IT city would be completed within a year.

All the major universities of the world would be invited to establish their campuses, she added.

The chief minister also approved the project of giving 20 thousand electric bikes to students on soft installments. The distribution of bikes would be started from May this year.

She also highlighted the need of starting the air ambulance project on trial basis in order to assist patients who reside in remote parts of the province.