President Zardari for enhanced trade ties with US

Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 20:01:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need to enhance trade and investment with the US, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.

The president made these remarks while talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome who called on him at the Presidency, according to a press release.

President Zardari said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

The president said that Pakistan enjoyed a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US, spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

Zardari said that the top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges.

During the meeting, the president also highlighted that climate change was a global issue and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts.

He told the ambassador that Pakistan wanted to improve its agricultural sector by adopting modern irrigation techniques to conserve water and reduce reliance on flood irrigation.

Ambassador Donald Blome said that Pakistan and the US could enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security.

He said that the US had completed the Sindh Basic Education Programme to build climate-resilient schools to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector.

He also congratulated the president on assuming the office for the second time.

BLOME MEETS DAR

The US ambassador also met with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, including economic reforms and American cooperation.

According to a spokesperson for the American Embassy, both leaders exchanged views on regional security, trade and investment, and the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.

The ambassador reiterated his commitment to working with Pakistan, emphasising that Pakistan's prosperity and security were the top priorities of the US.