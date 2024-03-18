PM condoles with father of martyred captain

PM says martyrs are crown of entire nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain

Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 17:04:34 PKT

TALAGANG (Dunya News) – The PM has condoled with the father of martyred Captain Ahmed Badr in Mir Ali.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached the martyred captian home in the district and paid rich tributes to his father for his son’s great sacrifice.

On the occasion, the PM said the martyrs were the crown of the entire nation and the sacrifices would never go in vain.

On the other hand, Captain Ahmed Badr, who was martyred, was buried with the utmost respect in the ancestral graveyard of the district yesterday.