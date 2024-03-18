Supreme Court orders re-polling in Balochistan's PB-50 constituency

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa conducted the hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Monday ordered re-polling on PB-50 Qilla Abdullah constituency of Balochistan Assembly.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa conducted the hearing on the petition of Awami National Party’s (ANP) Zamurd Khan.

The apex court gave its verdict with the mutual consent of all political parties including the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, the court annulled the ECP’s order to hold re-polling at six polling stations and directed the electoral watchdog to conduct fresh voting in the entire constituency as per the law.

ANP’s Zamurd Khan contended that the turnout at many polling stations of the constituency remained very low and therefore fresh elections must be ordered in PB-50.