Militant commander among eight killed in North Waziristan operation

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 14:08:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces killed eight terrorists including their commander during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation on tip-off about the presence of terrorists in North Waziristan.

After fierce exchange of fire, eight terrorists including high value terrorist commander Sehr Janan were killed.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorist was involved in planning a terrorist attack on the security forces post in Mir Ali on March 16.

The slain terrorist Sehr Janan was most wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

According to the ISPR, a clearance operation was underway to eliminate other terrorists hiding in the area.

The ISPR said Pakistan's security forces were determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

It should be remembered that two days ago, seven soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a security forces post in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. Six terrorists were also killed in the retaliatory action.

Meanwhile, the former caretaker Balochistan information minister, in a post on X, said, “Pakistan has avenged the blood of martyrs and targeted the safe havens of terrorists near the border.”

پاکستان نے شہداء کے خون کا بدلہ لیا ہے اور سرحد کے آس پاس دہشت گردوں کی پناہ گاہوں کو نشانہ بنایا ہے۔ کوئی کسی وہم میں نہ رہے ہم جنگ دشمن تک پہنچائیں گے۔ دہشت گرد جہاں بھی ہوں گے ان کا قلع قمع کیا جائے گا۔



اگر پاکستان کے اندر کوئی بھی دہشت گردانہ حملہ ہوا تو ہم افغانستان کے… — Jan Achakzai / جان اچکزئی (@Jan_Achakzai) March 18, 2024

He said, “If there is any terror attack in Pakistan, we will conduct a strong attack inside Afghanistan. Remember, the life of a Pakistani is more valuable for us than the entire Afghanistan.”

Former caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, in a post on X, said," fighting the evil forces of terror originating from Afghanistan”. “This cowardly terror attack will be avenged.”