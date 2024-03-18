Senate elections: Preliminary list of Balochistan candidates released

The nomination papers of 38 candidates have been approved for 11 seats of the Balochistan in Senate.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Balochistan Election Commission on Sunday released the preliminary list of candidates for the Balochistan’s vacant seats in the Senate.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission, the nomination papers of 38 candidates have been approved for the 11 seats of the Balochistan in Senate. Among vacant seats, 7 are general seats, 2 for technocrats and 2 for women.

The spokesman further said that the nomination papers of 17 candidates were approved for 7 general seats of the Senate, the nomination papers of 13 candidates were approved for 2 technocrat seats while nomination papers of 8 candidates were approved for 2 seats in the women category.

