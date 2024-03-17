PM assigns power ministry to Awais Leghari

Iftar Timings Mar 17 - Ramazan 6
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appointed Awais Leghari as federal minister for Power Division. Earlier, he was assigned the Ministry of Railways.

Additionally, Musadik Malik, who previously held the additional charge of the Power Division, will now serve as the Minister of Petroleum only.

Also read: Federal cabinet members assume charge after allocation of portfolios

A notification in this regard was also issued by the cabinet division.  

