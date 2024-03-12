Portfolios allocated to federal cabinet members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Monday has allocated portfolios to the newly-formed 19-member federal cabinet, Dunya News reported.

As per notification, Khawaja Asif has been named as defense minister. He has also been assigned additional portfolios of defense production and aviation.

Ishaq Dar has been given the portfolio of Foreign Minister, Ahsan Iqbal will be the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures.

Mohammad Aurangzeb has been assigned the portfolio of Finance and Revenue, while Mohsin Naqvi has been assigned the portfolio of Home Affairs and Narcotics Control, Ahad Cheema has been assigned the portfolio of Economic Affairs and Establishment Division.

Musadik Malik was assigned the portfolio of Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has been named as the Minister of Housing and Works, Attaullah Tarar has been assigned the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting.

Awais Laghai was assigned the portfolio of Minister of Railways, Safran and Heritage and Culture, Jam Kamal Trade, Abdul Aleem Khan Privatization and Board of Investment.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been appointed as Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Azam Nazir Tarar has been given the portfolio of Law and Justice and Human Rights while Rana Tanveer Hussain was assigned the portfolio of Industries and Production.

Earlier in the day, the newly-formed 19-member federal cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Presidency on Monday.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to the ministers.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked a 19-member cabinet after "consultations" with party leaders and communicated the names to the president.

The cabinet includes 12 MNAs and three senators as federal ministers, as well as Shaza Fatima Khawaja as a minister of state.

The cabinet is a blend of old and new faces. Old war horses include ex-defence minister Khawaja Asif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ex-planning minister Ahsan Iqbal, former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and ex-state minister for petroleum Musadik Malik.

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party leader Aleem Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are among the ministers.

New faces in the cabinet are; former caretaker Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, PML-N’s Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Riaz Hussain Pirzada and PML-Q’s Salik Hussain.

Muhammad Aurangzeb and former aide Ahad Cheema have also been named as cabinet members.

