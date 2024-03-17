Iftar Timings Mar 17 - Ramazan 6
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PM Shehbaz grants extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar

Pakistan

Extension requisition has been sent to President Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday granted a one-year extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The prime minister has sent the advisory of the the Air Chief Marshal’s extension to President Asif Ali Zardari and granted him extension after his approval.

Zaheer Babar is a four-star air force officer and 16th Chief of Air Staff. He took over command of the air force on March 19, 2021, from his predecessor ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan.

It may be noted that Air Chief Zaheer Babr held a meeting with newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif few days ago and discussed matters of national importance. 


 

