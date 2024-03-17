Country's future depends upon well-educated youth: PM

Pakistan Pakistan Country's future depends upon well-educated youth: PM

Ikramullah, a student from flood affected area of Qila Saifullah in Balochistan, met Premier Shehbaz

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 14:43:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that country’s future hinged upon well-educated and skilled youth of the country and for provision of quality education, the federal government would facilitate the high achievers with scholarship scheme to get education in the well reputed global educational institutes.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ikramullah, a student from Balochistan province, who is now studying in grade 9 in Lawrence College Murree.

Under the prime minister’s direction, the student from 2022 flood affected area of Qila Saifullah was provided with facility to get education at country’s prominent educational institute.

The prime minister recalled that he met the desperate student in Khasnoob camp in Qila Saifullah when floods had caused destruction in Balochistan province during 2022.

He said that he had assured the student of provision of quality education, adding that it pleased him a lot that the student was now studying in Lawrence College.

The student thanked the prime minister for giving him opportunity of meeting him.

Congratulating the prime minister, he said that he prayed for Shehbaz Sharif for his kind gesture.

The student also expressed his resolve to achieve the goal and serve the country in future.

The prime minister advised him to serve the nation and country by working hard and concentrate upon his studies.

He assured that all his educational expenditures would be borne by the government as the students were the future and hope for the country.

The prime minister said that when he had visited the flood affected area, the student was in protest mood but now he was showing a discernible change.

He mentioned that in Punjab province, they had sent the high achievers to get education at the best European and Scandinavian countries who later returned back completely transformed and full of confidence.

The prime minister also welcomed the principal and house master of Lawrence College and gave away gifts to the student including a pen and tablet, expressing the hope that it would help him in pursuance of his studies.

Ikaramullah also presented a set of books to the prime minister.

The prime minister personally saw off the student from the Prime Minister’s House.