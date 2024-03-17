Funeral for soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The funeral for the seven soldiers who embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting a terrorist attack on a military checkpoint was held at Bannu Cantt on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), funeral prayers for the martyrs, including Lt-Col Syed Kashif Ali (a resident of Karachi), Capt Muhammad Ahmad Badar (a resident of Talagang), Havaldar Sabir (a resident of Khyber), Naik Khurshid (a resident of Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (a resident of Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (a resident of Kohat) and Sepoy Sajjad (a resident of Abbottabad), were offered at Bannu Cantt.

A large number of military and civil officials, including General Officer Commanding Major-General Anjum Riaz, attended the funeral prayers.

The ISPR stated, “The martyrs will be buried in their native areas with full military honours.”

“The Pakistan Army will continue to make sacrifices until the last drop of blood for the defence of our beloved motherland,” concluded the ISPR.