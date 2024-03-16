Pakistan, Afghan foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Afghan foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Pakistan, Afghan foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 23:42:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from his Afghan counterpart, who congratulated him on assuming office.

According to Dunya News, Dar expressed his pleasure at receiving congratulations from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the telephonic conversation, both sides agreed to continue working together to strengthen the brotherly bilateral relations.

Dar, on the occasion, underscored that promoting trade, countering terrorism and enhancing relations were Pakistan's top priorities.