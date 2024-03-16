Sehar Timings Mar 17 - Ramazan 6
Lahore
LHR
04:48 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:22 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:51 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:57 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:19 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Balochistan CM condemns North Waziristan terrorist attack

Balochistan CM condemns North Waziristan terrorist attack

Pakistan

Balochistan CM condemns North Waziristan terrorist attack

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

In a statement released on Saturday, the chief minister expressed deep concern over the cowardly act that took place in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

"Such cowardly acts will not weaken the morale of the security forces and the resolve of the people of Pakistan. The entire nation stands with its brave security forces in the fight against terrorism," Bugti stated.

The CM acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave young men who lost their lives in North Waziristan, reiterating the nation's solidarity with its armed forces. He also underscored the unity of the Pakistani people in supporting their valiant defenders.

Related Topics
CM Balochistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Balochistan
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News