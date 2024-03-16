Roof collapse in Lahore leaves 3 children dead

Published On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 17:43:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In an unfortunate incident on Saturday, the roof of a house collapsed in Luton Road area of Lahore that resulted in the loss of lives of three children

According to the rescue sources, two children were taken to the Meo Hospital while one child was transferred to the Services Hospital.

Among those who lost their lives include a boy and two girls who were identified as 11-year-old Kainat, 9-year-old Bisma and 7-year-old Hasnain.

Meanwhile, the police said the incident was being investigated and after legal proceedings, the bodies would be handed over to the heirs.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider expressed her condolence to the bereaved family over the tragic. Taking notice of the incident, he instructed the Assistant Commissioner to complete the rescue operation soon and to provide all possible help to the bereaved family.