Pakistan Pakistan President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack in North Waziristan

Two army officers among seven martyred in terrorist attack on Mir Ali checkpost

Updated On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 16:31:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of seven personnel, including two officers, of the security forces, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that martyred jawans had foiled nefarious designs of terrorists. The entire nation, including him, were proud of the sacrifices of shaheed jawans who had laid down their lives for the motherland, he added.

The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with strength.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the terrorist attack and paid tribute to martyred officers and personnel of Pakistan army. He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate terrorism forever, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressing condolences, prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday vehemently condemned a suicide attack on a check post in North Waziristan, which have claimed lives of Lietinent Colonel Kashif and other soldiers.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Kashif and other soldiers. Bilawal said that the nurseries of terrorism must be destroyed under the National Action Plan.

The killers of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the country and the nation. The PPP chairman expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Kashif and other martyrs. He said that the nation will never forget its brave sons.

