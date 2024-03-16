Decision to make alliance with SIC was wrong: Barrister Ali Zafar

Pakistan Pakistan Decision to make alliance with SIC was wrong: Barrister Ali Zafar

"I think there was some miscommunication in this regard," Zafar said

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 11:46:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Ali Zafar has said that Sher Afzal Marwat had rightly said that decision to make alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was wrong.

Speaking in a private TV programme, Ali Zafar said earlier the decision was made to forge alliance with the Shirani group. "We wanted reserved seats, but when the final negotiations were held, we could not make alliance with the Shirani group. The next option was MWM. They had one member in Parliament. At the last moment the decision was changed and the alliance was made with the Sunni Ittehad Council," Zafar said.

Zafar further said that the SIC did not contest the election nor did they give a list of reserved seats. Marwat was right when he said decision of making alliance with the SIC was a mistake.

He said some people met PTI founder in Adiala Jail and came out and announced joining the Sunni Ittehad Council. Why the decision was changed, Marwat and other people knew well.

"I think there was some miscommunication in this regard," Zafar added.

Marwat, in an interview with a private TV, had said that they made two wrong decisions for which they were paying a heavy price.

The first mistake was made when we contacted JUI Sherani group. He said he along with Asad Qaiser and Barrister Gohar was given the task. "We held several meetings with Sherani Sahib."

Marwat said in Balochistan and KP, the PTI founder was ready to make seat adjustment with Shirani group.

"After that we announced in the media that we had made an alliance with Shirani group. Then after three or four days, Shirani Sahib's party disappeared from the scene and batsman party came forward. Who brought the batsman party? Why did Shirani Sahib was removed? This is a question mark," he said.

The second big mistake was the decision to join Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen. "Due to these wrong decisions we lost more than 80 seats," he added.

