NA extends seven ordinances amidst opposition tumult

Pakistan Pakistan NA extends seven ordinances amidst opposition tumult

Assembly also passes resolution condemning ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 17:49:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly passed a resolution on Friday, amidst ruckus by the opposition, extending seven ordinances for a period of 120 days.

The resolution – moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar – received approval under Article 89 of the Constitution.

The extended ordinances include the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the National Highway Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023.

The resolution brought by Tarar received 130 votes in favour, while sixty-three lawmakers, mainly from the PTI-SIC, opposed it, tearing up copies of the agenda.

The opposition labelled the assembly proceedings as "unlawful".

Speaking on the floor of the House, PTI leader Omar Ayub stated, "We reject the extension of the ordinances." He criticised the rushed legislation, questioning if it was tantamount to selling off the country.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser condemned the hurried introduction of bills and emphasised granting more time to the opposition.

Naveed Qamar of the PPP expressed reservations about the presentation and content of the ordinances, asserting, "We will not allow the rules to be violated."

In response to PTI’s criticism, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar dismissed the notion that writing letters to the IMF or shutting down GSP Plus would benefit the country. He urged the opposition to play their role in the country's economy and welfare.

Meanwhile, the assembly adopted a resolution condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians. The resolution, moved by PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri, recognised the day as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and called for a proactive role in enforcing a ceasefire.

Earlier, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered oaths to five women legislators elected on reserved seats.