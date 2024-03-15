Pakistan Railways unveils the largest freight train in history

This train has the more capacity than 22-wheeler trucks

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has rolled out its longest and heaviest freight train to date, marking a significant milestone in the country's transportation sector.

With an impressive 50 bogies and stretching a staggering 25,000 feet, this freight train has officially become the largest in the nation's history.

This colossal train, boasting a capacity exceeding that of 94 22-wheeler trucks, signifies a remarkable leap forward in Pakistan's rail freight capabilities.

Powered by the formidable GEU40 engine, renowned for its strength and efficiency, the train embarked on its maiden journey from Karachi to Kotri, laden with an impressive cargo weighing three thousand tons.

Despite its sheer size and weight, the freight train maintained an impressive speed of 60 kmph, with an average speed of 38 kmph.

Such efficiency not only showcases the prowess of Pakistan Railways but also promises enhanced productivity and reduced transit times for goods transportation across the nation.

Railway officials have emphasized the significant benefits this freight train brings, not only in terms of capacity but also in alleviating traffic congestion and mitigating pollution.

By transporting a higher volume of goods in a single journey, the train is poised to ease the burden on road networks while promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

This groundbreaking achievement underscores Pakistan Railways' commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and enhancing its contribution to the nation's economic growth.

As the longest and heaviest freight train in the country's history, it symbolizes a new era of efficiency and innovation in Pakistan's transportation landscape.

With its unparalleled capacity and efficiency, the unveiling of this monumental freight train heralds a promising future for Pakistan's rail freight industry, setting the stage for enhanced connectivity, economic prosperity, and sustainable development across the nation.