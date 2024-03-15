Four people burnt alive in car-bike collision
Pakistan
The tragic incident took place at Gadani Mor near Hub, Balochistan
HUB (Dunya News) - As many as four people were burnt to death in result of a collision between motorbike and a car.
The tragic incident took place at Gadani Mor near Hub, Balochistan.
According to details, a speeding car filled with the Iranian oil, collided with a motorbike and it immediately caught the fire.
All the four people were burnt to death on the spot as massive fire engulfed the car and motorbike.
The rescue officials also reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.