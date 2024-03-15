Iftar Timings Mar 15 - Ramazan 4
Lahore
LHR
06:12 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:42 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:18 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:24 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:42 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Four people burnt alive in car-bike collision

Four people burnt alive in car-bike collision

Pakistan

The tragic incident took place at Gadani Mor near Hub, Balochistan

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

HUB (Dunya News) - As many as four people were burnt to death in result of a collision between motorbike and a car.

The tragic incident took place at Gadani Mor near Hub, Balochistan.

According to details, a speeding car filled with the Iranian oil, collided with a motorbike and it immediately caught the fire.

All the four people were burnt to death on the spot as massive fire engulfed the car and motorbike.

Also Read: Four burnt to death as vehicle collides with oil tanker in Khuzdar

The rescue officials also reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.

Related Topics
Accident
Balochistan
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News