Four people burnt alive in car-bike collision

Pakistan Four people burnt alive in car-bike collision

The tragic incident took place at Gadani Mor near Hub, Balochistan

Updated On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 10:26:23 PKT

HUB (Dunya News) - As many as four people were burnt to death in result of a collision between motorbike and a car.

The tragic incident took place at Gadani Mor near Hub, Balochistan.

According to details, a speeding car filled with the Iranian oil, collided with a motorbike and it immediately caught the fire.

All the four people were burnt to death on the spot as massive fire engulfed the car and motorbike.

The rescue officials also reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.