Allegations against Donald Lu are false: State Dept spox

Donald Lu has been asked to testify before US congressional committee.

Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 06:33:02 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller while briefing the media in Washington on Thursday said that allegations [leveled by former prime minister and PTI chief] against Assistant Secretary Donald Lu are false.

He was replying to a question pertaining to US congressional committee hearing next week on the fairness of Pakistan’s elections in which Assistant Secretary Donald Lu has been asked to testify before the committee.

Matthew Miller said: “Any number of State Department officials testify all the time before Congress. We see it as an important part of our jobs to help Congress do its job, both from a policymaking perspective and from an oversight perspective. So we always look forward both to the informal conversations we have with Congress, the formal conversations, and of course the actual testimony that our officials provide.”

Replying to another question, Matthew Miller said that we take any threats towards US officials seriously and condemn any effort to threaten the safety and security of our diplomats.

