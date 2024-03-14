Plan made to defeat PTI in vote recount: Omar Ayub

Plan made to defeat PTI in vote recount: Omar Ayub

Plan devised to defeat PTI in 20 constituencies: Omar Ayub

Thu, 14 Mar 2024 19:59:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI senior leader Omar Ayub alleged that a plan was made to defeat them by re-counting in 20 constituencies.

The PTI leader said that they wanted to bring their own people into the assembly to pass legislation of their choice. He claimed that their candidates were winning 202 seats.

Ayub further said that the mandate was stolen and they were protesting against it. We were not being given our right to the reserved seats. "We are going to the Supreme Court on this," he said.

Talking about the IMF programme, he said that there would be a flood of inflation in the country and poor people would become poorer.

He said that the lawyers were fighting cases very well. They filed three appeals in the High Court as well alleging that the bat symbol was taken away from them.