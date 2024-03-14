Improvement in ties with India cannot be unilateral: Maleeha Lodhi

Says India should also improve its working relationship with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former ambassador Maleeha Lodhi has said that improvement of relations with India cannot be unilateral.

Lodhi said in Dunya News' programme 'Dunya Kamran Khan Saath' that India should also improve its working relationship with Pakistan.

"The India has said that there will be no discussion on the Kashmir issue," she said.

The former ambassador further said that Pakistan had a principled stand on Kashmir. The foreign policy does not change no matter what government assumes power in Pakistan, she said. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will be assisted by Tariq Fatemi, she added.

