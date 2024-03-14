Sehar Timings Mar 14 - Ramazan 3
Lahore
LHR
04:52 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:25 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:56 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:01 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:22 AM
Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in upper Sindh, northern Balochistan, central and southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
 

