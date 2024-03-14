Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country: PMD

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Published On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 03:31:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in upper Sindh, northern Balochistan, central and southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

