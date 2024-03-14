Sehar Timings Mar 14 - Ramazan 3
Lahore
LHR
04:52 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:25 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:56 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:01 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:22 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Railways minister calls on PM Shehbaz

Railways minister calls on PM Shehbaz

Pakistan

During the meeting, matters related to the ministry were discussed.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to his ministry.

The prime minister congratulated the minister on assuming his office and extended best wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, matters related to the ministry were discussed.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the minister would play a role in steering the Pakistan Railways towards development and improvement.
 

Related Topics
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News