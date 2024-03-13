NA passes resolution declaring death sentence of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto illegal

Bhutto Award should be established for the workers who sacrificed their lives for democracy

Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 20:03:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A resolution declaring the death sentence of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto illegal was passed by the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zerdari filed the reference while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari followed the suit.

The resolution demanded the reversal of the verdict, declaring Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a martyr.

The resolution stated the highest civil award Nisan Pakistan should be awarded to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nishan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Award should be established for the workers who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

