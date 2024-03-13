Iftar Timings Mar 13 - Ramazan 2
Doors of negotiations open to all, says Barrister Gohar

Doors of negotiations open to all, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI leader Barrister Gohar says doors of negotiations are open to all.

PTI leader termed terrorism a serious concern. He said that they were trying to melt the ice and move forward. He said that the government's actions are taking them to a crossroads.

He also lamented the ban imposed by the Punjab government on meeting the PTI founder in Adiala jail. "It is difficult to run in such conditions but let's see what they do next" he questioned.

Tarar blasts PTI for campaigning against Pakistan's GSP+ status

The PTI leader also talked about the Al-Qadir Trust hearing in Adiala Jail. He said that people like the caretaker setup were included in the cabinet.  

