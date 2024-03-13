Rains in Balochistan claim nine lives, destroy 259 houses: PDMA

A bridge also washes away, says PDMA

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Recent rains in Balochistan have killed at least nine people, besides damaging 259 houses in the province.



The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its report has released figures of losses to life and property due to recent rains in the province. The intermittent rains have been falling for the last five days in several parts of Balochistan.

According to the report, nine people including children lost their lives in the incidents of roofs and walls collapse. The deceased belonged to Kharan, Kech, Barkhan, Chaman and Pishin.

The PDMA said 259 houses were completely destroyed by rains, while 1,040 houses suffered partial damage. Four roads were damaged and one bridge was swept away by floodwater.

The report further stated that boats of 80 fishermen suffered damage during the heavy rains. Relief activities are going on in Gwadar and other affected districts. Tents, blankets and food items are being delivered to the affected districts.



