Naval Chief calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 03:02:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM office on Tuesday.

The Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of the office, according to a PM Office press release.

