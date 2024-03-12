President Zardari visits Quaid's mausoleum after assuming office

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 19:33:28 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the father of the nation after assuming office of the president of Pakistan.

It was Zardari’s first visit to Karachi after assuming charge of the office of the president of Pakistan for the second time.

The president laid a floral wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered fateha. He also penned down comments in the Book of Visitors.

Zardari, on the occasion, was received by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and senior officers of the Sindh government.

Earlier on his arrival at the mausoleum, a smartly turned out contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, presented guard of honour to President Zardari.