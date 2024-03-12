Votes bought in provincial assemblies during Senate election: Omar Ayub

Updated On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 17:44:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub claimed that unfortunately the votes were bought in provincial assemblies in the Senate election.

The PTI leader said that look at the inflation during Ramazan. "How will a working person live in these conditions," he questioned.

He said the price of a electricity unit will rise up to Rs90 in the summer.

Ayub said that the PTI founder can represent the country properly.

Ayub said that they would work for real freedom and represent Pakistan in every assembly. He claimed that their government could have been formed in the centre, Punjab and Balochistan. He said their mandate was stolen in Sindh as well.

Omar Ayub said that PTI members stood like a rock.

Ayub said that Mohsin Naqvi was an unconstitutional and illegal adviser on interior matters raising questions about the prime minister and the supremacy of law.

He said that he came to meet the PTI founder for the third time, but could not succeed. He said that we wanted to negotiate with the party founder on the Senate seats.