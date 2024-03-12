Muslims throng mosques across Pakistan as Ramazan begins

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A large number of people thronged mosques across the country on the eve of first Ramazan.

The holy month started the same day in the whole country.

First Taraweeh prayer was offered in the mosques on Monday night. The mosques were also packed with people during the Fajr prayer.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of Ramazan moon on Monday evening. The body recorded witnesses regarding Ramazan crescent sighting from Lahore, Swat, Dir, Peshawar and other cities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the officials concerned to continue the supply of gas and electricity to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Moreover, all the commercial and government banks will remain closed for public dealing on the first Ramazan.