Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramazan moon sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 05:55:26 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Monday) for the Ramazan moon sighting at the office of Administrator Auqaf in Peshawar, Dunya News reported.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The committee session will be start after Asr prayers. The committee will make announcement about Ramazan moon sighting or otherwise.

On the other hand, according to astronomers, although the moon of Ramazan will rise on March 10, it will not be visible at that time, and it will be clearly visible on March 11.

First Taraweeh in Pakistan will take place on the night of March 11 as there is a 95 percent probability that the first fast will be observed on Tuesday (March 12).

