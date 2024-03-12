PMD predicts rain in parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts rain in parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northeastern Balochistan.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 04:48:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills for Balochistan, upper Sindh, Islamabad, central/south Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northeastern Balochistan. Another westerly wave was likely to enter western parts from March 12 (evening/night) and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on March 13.

During the last 24 hours, dry/partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh and Kalam where mercury fell to -4°C.

