Won't spare anyone creating political instability in the name of democratic right: Maryam

Says it’s not political victimisation; Law acts when people, public property is in threat

Updated On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 15:52:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Those trying to destabilise the country under the garb of politics and democracy will not get any lenient treatment, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz – a day after the police crackdown on the SIC [PTI] leaders and activists who staged protests against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

Maryam said law would come into action if there was a threat of damaging public property or harming the people, when a reporter asked a question on the subject during an informal and short interaction.

It’s isn’t political victimisation, the chief minister stressed and added that one had to act like a responsible citizen in case of protesting.

Maryam said, “If you think that [you] will use your democratic right to spread political chaos in the country, then she will not allow [you] to do so.”

The chief minister mentioned that she watched a video in which a woman attacked a police vehicle and got some individuals free by force. In which country it was allowed to help people flee by attacking the law enforcers, she questioned.

NO MECHANISM FOR PRICE CONTROL

Replying to another question, the chief minister admitted that the government did not have any organised system to fix rates and control prices and said there were governance problems which would take item to be addressed – a statement in the backdrop of rising inflation, especially the food prices.

Soon after assuming her office, Maryam ordered the district administrations across Punjab to take strict action against those charging exuberant prices and involved in hoarding essential items. In this regard, the officials are carrying out thousands of raids and imposing fines on a daily basis. However, the practice isn’t enough to lower the prices.

Citing the ongoing crackdown, Maryam promised not to spare anyone and regretted that prices are increased in Pakistan with the advent of Ramazan in complete contrast to the rest of the world where discounts are offered at the time of festivals or special events.

