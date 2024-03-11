Barrister Gohar approaches IHC for permission to meet PTI founder

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar approaches IHC for permission to meet PTI founder

The applicant made interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner and Adiala Jailer parties

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 15:14:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a meeting with the party founder.

The applicant made interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner and Adiala Jail superintendent parties in the petition.

The applicant prayed that party Chairman Gohar Khan, Secretary General Umar Ayub and Secretary Shibli Faraz wanted to meet the founder.

He requested the court to order the Adiala Jail authorities to allow the applicants a meeting with the PTI founder.