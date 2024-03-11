One killed in road mishap in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan One killed in road mishap in Lahore

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 06:16:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was ran over by two trucks on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lytton Road where two racing truck ran over a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 51-year-old Abdul Ghafoor.

