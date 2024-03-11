Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to take oath as SC judge today

Presidential Election 2024

Pakistan

CJP Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath to the new elevated judge of the apex court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will take oath as Supreme Court judge today (Monday). Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath to the new elevated judge of the apex court.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the Supreme Court where judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyers and court staff will grace the occasion.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan served as Chief Justice Balochistan High Court and later the Supreme Judicial Council approved the elevation of the Justice Naeem to the apex court.
 

