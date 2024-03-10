Alvi defends presidential term, says ready to face Article 6

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 23:27:24 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former president Dr Arif Alvi says he has not taken any unconstitutional step during his tenure.

“I am ready to face the situation if a case is filed against me under Article 6,” he asserted.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Karachi after leaving the charge of president in Islamabad.

Talking about some meetings that took place during his tenure as president, he said he tried to improve the matters in every meeting but did not get much success.

“My efforts have been to unite the country,” the former president mentioned.

On some points about finding harmony in country, he said everyone should accept and respect the mandate given to a successful party in the elections.

"Right now, unity is the need of the hour and the release of PTI founder from jail would be paramount in this regard,” he remarked.

He further said the PTI founder is the only leader who can unite the Pakistani nation.