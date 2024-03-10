Two killed, one injured in Peshawar blast

According to initial reports, the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Two people were killed on Sunday morning and one was injured in a blast in Board Bazar here.

Rescue 1122 staff reached the site soon after the blast. They removed the dead and the injured to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Police and security agencies cordoned off the area and have started investigation.

No group has so far claimed responsibility of the blast.