Nawaz Sharif congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on becoming President

Published On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 22:49:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as president of Pakistan.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif made a telephone call and congratulated Asif Zardari on becoming president for the second time.

Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, as sources said, agreed on joint efforts to tackle the challenges the country faces.

It is also said that a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be held on Sunday.