Office timings during Ramadan notified

Pakistan Pakistan Office timings during Ramadan notified

Office timings during Ramadan notified

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 18:59:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government and provincial governments issued new office timings for government offices during Ramadan.

According to the notification by the Establishment Division, the working hours of the federal offices working for five days a week will be from 9 am to 3 pm while for those that observe six days a week, the working hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm. On Fridays, the working hours for all offices will be from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Likewise, in Punjab, the office timings for offices working for five days will be from 10 am to 4 pm while for offices observing six days a week will be from 10 am to 3.30 pm. On Fridays, the time will be from 9 am to 1 pm.

Also, the Sindh government issued the working hours of government offices during Ramadan

The Balochistan government also announced new office timings for Quetta and its surroundings.

According to reports, the office hours will be from 9 AM to 3 PM while the office hours on Fridays will be from 9 AM to 1 PM.